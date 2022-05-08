Man United’s Paul Pogba holds transfer talks, with new man in charge of his future after death of Mino Raiola

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba could reportedly be heading back to his former club Juventus.

The France international is about to be out of contract at Old Trafford this summer, and it’s not yet clear where he’ll be playing his football next season.

According to Football Transfers, Pogba’s future is now in the hands of Mino Raiola’s cousin Vincenzo Raiola.

Pogba’s agent sadly passed away recently, but it seems his cousin is now taking over dealing with Pogba, and he’s held talks over bringing the player back to Juve.

The report also claims Paris Saint-Germain are keen on Pogba, while a surprise recent report from BBC Sport even claimed that Man Utd’s rivals Manchester City could be in the race for his signature.

Pogba has not been at his best in his time at United, and in a way it’s a surprise that big clubs are still willing to gamble on him.

Speaking to CaughtOffside recently, ex-Red Devil Luke Chadwick admitted Pogba’s stock had fallen, though he still expected elite clubs to be in for him.

“I’d imagine at the end of the season there’ll be big clubs who’ll be interested in him, even if his stock has fallen a bit,” Chadwick said. “That might cost him a few grand a week in whatever contract he receives, but it does look like he’ll move on and it’s the right time to do so.

“I still think we’ll see the big clubs like Real Madrid and PSG trying to take him on and get the best out of him, which United haven’t managed to do.”