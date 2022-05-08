Experienced coach explains reason for rejecting offer to join Man United alongside Ten Hag

Fred Rutten has revealed he’s turned down the chance to join Manchester United as part of Erik ten Hag’s coaching staff.

Man Utd are changing managers this summer, with Ten Hag about to come in as the new permanent manager, replacing current interim boss Ralf Rangnick.

The Red Devils will surely want to continue making changes after such a miserable season, with Ten Hag facing a huge challenge once he takes over at Old Trafford.

Ten Hag will need his own players and plenty of backing in the transfer market, while it would certainly also help him to have the best staff to work with.

Still, Rutten has explained that he didn’t want to join United as he wanted to stay closer to his family and have time to spend with his grandchildren.

Erik ten Hag will be the Man Utd manager next season

“I have a family, I have grandchildren. I want to see them every now and then,” Rutten told ESPN, as quoted by the Metro.

“At Manchester United you get on a train and you can’t get off it. I want to feel comfortable in something you step into. That is the case with PSV.

“It’s nice when you have grandchildren, who you see every now and then and who can play ball with.”

The 59-year-old has plenty of experience from managing the likes of Schalke, PSV, Feyenoord and Anderlecht, but it seems MUFC will have to look elsewhere for a big-name addition to Ten Hag’s backroom team.

