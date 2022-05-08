Video: Sam Kerr wondergoal vs Man United looks set to clinch the title for Chelsea

Chelsea are on the brink of winning the Women’s Super League thanks to this stunning strike by Sam Kerr against Manchester United.

It’s been extremely close at the top of the table, with Arsenal also in the running to win the title today if Chelsea slipped up.

Man Utd were 2-1 up at half time, but it’s been a remarkable comeback from the Blues, who are now closing in on a third title victory in a row.

Watch the wonderful effort by Kerr that looks to have more or less put this title race to bed…

Sam Kerr with a STUNNING goal to put Chelsea FC 4?-2? up against Manchester United in the #BarclaysFAWSL ??pic.twitter.com/0tP4HwuhjI — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) May 8, 2022

The Australia international continues to be one of the finest players in the women’s game, and she’s done the business for her club once again today.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are also winning at the time of writing, but look set to finish just a point behind their London rivals.