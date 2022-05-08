Spurs looking to sign full-back to complete perfect pairing

Tottenham Hotspur are said to be interested in signing Joakim Maehle from Atalanta to solve Antonio Conte’s problems at full-back.

This is according to the Daily Mail, who states that the Danish international is being viewed as ideal for Antonio Conte’s 3-4-3 system.

The full-back personnel have chopped and changed since Conte took over at the North London club with Sergio Reguilon falling out of favour and Ryan Sessegnon suffering an injury at the wrong time, having taken over the role. At one point, the right-sided Matt Doherty was even used in the role but Sessegnon is back now and could be set for a future in the position.

Last month, Football Insider reported that Tottenham have opened talks with Sessegnon over a new contract, with Conte making it clear to the club’s hierarchy that he believes Sessegnon is a ”huge” talent who can develop into a Premier League star.

This seems to suggest that the 21-year-old will be given a chance at left-wing back next season and Maehle could be set to be his partner on the right-hand side.

One big benefit of signing the Dane is his versatility, as the 24-year-old can play on both sides, just like Doherty. This is a crucial role in Conte’s system and having plenty of options in these positions will certainly please the Italian.

Maehle has a contract with Atalanta until 2025 having signed for the club back in January 2021. The report from the Mail didn’t mention a fee but with a contract that long, the 24-year-old won’t come cheap.