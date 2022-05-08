Surprise club joins the race for Jesse Lingard

Jesse Lingard’s time at Manchester United is coming to an end upon the conclusion of this campaign as the 29-year-old looks to resurrect his career at a new club.

The midfielder’s career has come to a halt in recent seasons apart from an impressive half-season loan spell with West Ham, in which David Moyes brought the best out of the Englishman in the ten position in his Hammer’s side.

The London club are said to be interested in re-signing Lingard this summer on a free transfer, as well as Newcastle United but a surprise club in the form of Fulham have now joined the race according to journalist Rudy Galetti.

Lingard wants to stay in the Premier League, according to Galetti, as the midfielder has spent his whole career in England and must feel most comfortable on these lands.

Fulham have just been promoted back to England’s top division and will want to avoid dropping back down straight away next season, which has unfortunately happened so many times to the Cottagers, and the United man would definitely help achieve that.

Lingard will leave Man United after a 22-year association with the club, having joined their youth ranks in 2000. The 29-year-old has played 149 times for the Red Devils in the Premier League and will hope to get a run out for one last time against Crystal Palace on the last day of the season.

Lingard scored nine goals and 5 assists in just 16 games for West Ham during his spell in London last season and hopes to hit those heights again in the upcoming campaign. Whether that will be back with the Irons or somewhere else, remains to be seen.