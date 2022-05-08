The girlfriend of Manchester United ace Tahith Chong has spoken about the trauma of being the victim of an armed burglary in their home.

Nightclub performer Rianna Taylor, 24, has opened up on the nightmarish incident in an interview with the Sun, admitting she feared for her life as masked burglars threatened to chop her and Chong up if they didn’t reveal where their most valuable belongings were.

Chong is currently out on loan at Birmingham City and hasn’t seen much playing time in the Man Utd first-team, but one can only imagine what an incident like this would do to a player’s well-being.

Taylor makes it sound like a terrifying moment in their lives, with Chong dragged out of bed by the masked gang, who stole some valuable belongings after breaking into their home.

“I started shaking uncontrollably and thought it was a nightmare. After a few minutes I realised it was real,” Taylor said.

“One of the men threatened us with a very large kitchen knife and another grabbed Tahith by the ankle and dragged him out of bed.

“Another was holding a baseball bat which he was waving in our faces. He was shouting, ‘Where are the watches?’.

“The blokes were terrifying and there was one in particular who was about 6ft 4ins who was menacing and seemed like the leader.

“They were continually threatening us, saying if they found watches and we were lying they’d chop us up.

“They took our phones off us, then they took my second-hand Rolex, which was worth £3,000, plus my Louis Vuitton bag.”

She added: “I have not had a proper night’s sleep since and cannot sleep with the light off. I have been diagnosed with PTSD.”

The report notes that Chong has become the fifth footballer living in that area to be targeted in this way.