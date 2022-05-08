“There’s a mistake in him” – Glenn Hoddle not happy with Spurs star

Former Tottenham player Glenn Hoddle wasn’t happy with Spurs’ centre-back Cristian Romero during the North London sides match with Liverpool on Saturday night.

Speaking on BT Sport as a pundit, the former midfielder didn’t like the number of mistakes the Argentine made during the match but admitted that the player is still a really good one.

Hoddle said about Romero on BT Sport 1 (8:17pm, May 7, 2022): “He is such a good player, Romero, but there is a mistake in him.

“Every game I see him, he is fantastic defensively, reads the game well, but there is a little bit of lack of concentration. Every game you see it.”

Romero was overall really good at Anfield in what was a very good performance from the Spurs defence, which helped the North London side to a 1-1 draw.

Romero is a very aggressive defender and that style of play will always be prone to mistakes, but on the other hand, it can be very effective and that is the case with the Spurs defender, who has been an excellent signing so far for the North London club.