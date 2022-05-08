Youri Tielemans is being strongly linked with a transfer to Arsenal this summer, and it’s not the first time the Gunners have been in for him.

The Belgium international is now a proven talent with a great record at Leicester City in his time in the Premier League, and he was also previously a real wonderkid during his days at Anderlecht.

It seems Tielemans is now closing in on a potential £40million move to Arsenal, according to the Sun, and it makes sense that he’s being targeted as an upgrade on a slightly underwhelming midfield department.

CaughtOffside understands Tielemans is planning to leave Leicester this summer, with Arsenal among the clubs interested in him, and he seems ideal to give the club more quality in the middle of the park, with Granit Xhaka still not convincing, while Lucas Torreira and Matteo Guendouzi surely have no future at the Emirates Stadium after struggling for playing time before going out on loan.

Tielemans would now arrive as a big name at Arsenal, but back in 2017 he was quoted by the Daily Mirror as explaining that he decided against joining the north London giants because he wasn’t sure he’d be guaranteed playing time there due to so much competition in the squad.

“I knew not much was going to change with Arsenal’s squad,” Tielemans said at the time.

“Their management wanted to keep the same group of players together in order to finish high in the Premier League.

“I had to be honest with myself and take a look at the midfielders Arsenal have got. They are top-class players.

“I knew that I would not get many first-team chances with them, so I didn’t give any more thought to joining them.

“I never said no to any club. But I made it clear where I wanted to go.”