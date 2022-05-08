Video: Ayling sent off for horrific challenge against Arsenal

Luke Ayling was sent off against Arsenal after VAR prompted the referee to review his original decision of a yellow card.

Gabriel Martinelli appeared to be going nowhere in the corner before Ayling decided to lunge in recklessly. The referee initially gave a yellow card, but VAR recommended a review and rightly so.

Pictures below from Sky Sports and Sport TV Direto.

Leeds can’t afford to lose any more players, so manager Jesse Marsch will be extremely disappointed in one of his senior professionals. Stuart Dallas, Patrick Bamford and Liam Cooper are already injured, and now Ayling will miss multiple games.

