Video: Foden and Sterling complete Manchester City’s demolition of Newcastle

Phil Foden and Raheem Sterling completed Manchester City’s demolition of Newcastle, both scoring towards the end of the game to seal a 5-0 victory.

Foden swept home a cross-come-shot from Oleksandr Zinchenko to make it 4-0 to Manchester City before Sterling completed the demolition after a well-workedsix-yard move led to him finishing well into the far corner.

After Liverpool dropped points against Tottenham, it makes that victory a little sweeter for City, who are now three points clear at the top, and the five goals scored could be vital for their goal difference.

Pictures below from TVOO Sports, Sport TV Direto, DAZN Canada and BEIN.

Conexión inglesa para el quinto gol del City: pared bárbara entre Grealish y Foden para el gol de Sterling.

pic.twitter.com/bcUmkafCLW — Fútbol Vertical (@futbol_vertical) May 8, 2022

Pep enjoyed that one! ? A brilliant backheel from Foden and Sterling adds a fifth! ? pic.twitter.com/4qOAv1j8BE — DAZN Canada (@DAZN_CA) May 8, 2022

Un pase a la red de Phil Foden.pic.twitter.com/8I2DbBVFsW — Facu Román ?? (@_facuu_roman) May 8, 2022

Grealish the provider. ? Foden with the icing on the cake! ? pic.twitter.com/zFDfbv3VwP — DAZN Canada (@DAZN_CA) May 8, 2022