Video: Foden and Sterling complete Manchester City’s demolition of Newcastle

Phil Foden and Raheem Sterling completed Manchester City’s demolition of Newcastle, both scoring towards the end of the game to seal a 5-0 victory.

Foden swept home a cross-come-shot from Oleksandr Zinchenko to make it 4-0 to Manchester City before Sterling completed the demolition after a well-workedsix-yard move led to him finishing well into the far corner.

After Liverpool dropped points against Tottenham, it makes that victory a little sweeter for City, who are now three points clear at the top, and the five goals scored could be vital for their goal difference.

