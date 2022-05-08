Video: Jurgen Klopp drops potential transfer hint with Spurs star who could replace Salah

Liverpool and Tottenham played out an entertaining 1-1 draw at Anfield last night, a result that benefitted neither of the two clubs as they chase their separate goals.

The Reds are trying to hunt down Man City for the league title, whilst Spurs are also on the hunt for their bitter rivals Arsenal but aside from the result, there was another talking point after the final whistle.

Klopp was caught on camera telling Spurs star Son Heung-min “here is special” in reference to Liverpool football club, which can be seen below.

Klopp to Son: “Here is special.” pic.twitter.com/LiEw77gr0h — The Anfield Talk (@TheAnfieldTalk) May 8, 2022

Footage Courtesy of BT Sport

Many have seen this as a transfer hint, as Son is one of the best players in the Premier League. The forward is the highest non-penalty goalscorer in the league this season, with 20 goals in 32 games and has a further eight assists to go with that.

With the future of Mohamed Salah still uncertain, could Son be the man to replace the Liverpool star if he leaves Merseyside?