Aymeric Laporte pounced on a rebound in the box to double Manchester City’s lead at home to Newcastle.

City opened the scoring through Raheem Sterling who nodded in at the back post unmarked.

Laporte was first to a rebound in the box after the Newcastle goalkeeper spilt a shot, and he fired the ball home to give Manchester City a two-goal lead.

Pictures below from Sky Sports, BEIN Sports and NBC Sports.

A win for Manchester City will see them go three points clear at the top of the Premier League, after Liverpool dropped points against Tottenham.

