Video: Llorente pulls one back for Leeds in crucial game against Arsenal

Diego Llorente pulled one back for Leeds against Arsenal as they fight to stay in the Premier League.

Arsenal scored twice in the first half against Leeds and Luke Ayling was sent off for a reckless challenge shortly after.

Llorente poked home at the back post in what was Leeds’ first effort on goal all game.

Pictures below from Sky Sports and BEIN Sports.

Arsenal will be disappointed to concede from Leeds’ first effort of the game, especially against ten men. Both teams are desperate for points, with Arsenal battling for top four and Leeds attempting to stay in the Premier League.

