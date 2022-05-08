Video: Llorente pulls one back for Leeds in crucial game against Arsenal

Diego Llorente pulled one back for Leeds against Arsenal as they fight to stay in the Premier League.

Arsenal scored twice in the first half against Leeds and Luke Ayling was sent off for a reckless challenge shortly after.

Llorente poked home at the back post in what was Leeds’ first effort on goal all game.

Pictures below from Sky Sports and BEIN Sports.

Leeds United looked destined for defeat against #Arsenal, but Diego Llorente has halved the deficit with his side's first shot on target… With 20 minutes remaining, can #LUFC find a miraculous equaliser? ? @SkySportsPL pic.twitter.com/idgT6BC72G — The Athletic UK (@TheAthleticUK) May 8, 2022

Llorente goal for Leeds against Arsenal pic.twitter.com/k4ZmPCmDHe — Live News (@LiveNewsForAll_) May 8, 2022

Arsenal will be disappointed to concede from Leeds’ first effort of the game, especially against ten men. Both teams are desperate for points, with Arsenal battling for top four and Leeds attempting to stay in the Premier League.