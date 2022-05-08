Vitalii Mykolenko scored a stunning volley to fire Everton into the lead against Leicester City.

Everton are struggling towards the foot of the table, and any point picked up now is vital in their battle for staying in the league.

Alex Iwobi floated a perfect ball to the edge of the area, and Mykolenko unleashed a stunning volley into the far corner.

Pictures below from NBC Sports, LIVE USA and Now Sports.

WHAT A START FOR EVERTON! Vitaliy Mykolenko scores an incredible volley to give Everton an early lead. With Leeds losing to Arsenal, Everton move out of the Relegation zone and Leeds drop into it. ?: @USA_Network & @Telemundo #LEIEVE | #MyPLMorning pic.twitter.com/3WFdjOwgRe — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) May 8, 2022

What a finish Mykolenko!!! pic.twitter.com/vzrrJ3V7a1 — Lewis Price (@_Lewisprice) May 8, 2022

MYKOLENKO’S FIRST GOAL FOR EVERTON ??? After his miss last week, he’s made up for it with an absolute rocket of a volley! Everton lead away v Leicester! Not bad for a LB ?????????? ‘He’s magic you knowwwww, Vitaliy Mykolenkoooooo’ pic.twitter.com/sk7mgUAcCr — Zorya Londonsk (@ZoryaLondonsk) May 8, 2022

The goal is Mykolenko’s first for Everton since arriving in January, and has started to adapt to life in England after a slow start.