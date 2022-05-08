Video: Mykolenko scores stunning volley to open the scoring for Everton

Everton FC Leicester City FC
Vitalii Mykolenko scored a stunning volley to fire Everton into the lead against Leicester City.

Everton are struggling towards the foot of the table, and any point picked up now is vital in their battle for staying in the league.

Alex Iwobi floated a perfect ball to the edge of the area, and Mykolenko unleashed a stunning volley into the far corner.

Pictures below from NBC Sports, LIVE USA and Now Sports.

The goal is Mykolenko’s first for Everton since arriving in January, and has started to adapt to life in England after a slow start.

