Video: Nketiah doubles Arsenal’s lead after some beautiful play

Leeds United’s afternoon has gone from bad to worse after an Eddie Nketiah goal made it 2-0 to Arsenal after some beautiful play from the Gunners.
The goal started on the left-hand side of the pitch, with the ball eventually finding its way to Gabriel Martinelli; who then played it across to Nketiah who finished well for his second, which can be seen below.
This puts the Gunners well on their way to getting a huge three points in their hunt for top four.
From bad to worse… ??
Eddie Nketiah has a second for Arsenal and Leeds
are in real trouble here! ?
? Arsenal vs Leeds is ???? on Sky Sports! pic.twitter.com/oYTfr4tt6i
— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 8, 2022