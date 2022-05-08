Video: Nketiah doubles Arsenal’s lead after some beautiful play

Leeds United’s afternoon has gone from bad to worse after an Eddie Nketiah goal made it 2-0 to Arsenal after some beautiful play from the Gunners.

The goal started on the left-hand side of the pitch, with the ball eventually finding its way to Gabriel Martinelli; who then played it across to Nketiah who finished well for his second, which can be seen below.

This puts the Gunners well on their way to getting a huge three points in their hunt for top four.