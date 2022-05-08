Arsenal have taken the lead at the Emirates against Leeds United after a terrible mistake from Illan Meslier gifted Eddie Nketiah a goal.
This is a big game for the Gunners after top-four rivals Tottenham dropped points against Liverpool yesterday and it is off to a good start for Arteta’s side.
The Leeds goalkeeper Meslier received a pass back and took too long on the ball before paying the price as Nketiah closed the Frenchman down, which can be seen below.
LOOK AWAY, LEEDS FANS! ??
A howler from Illan Meslier and it's the worst possible start for the away side! ?
