Video: Nketiah gives Arsenal the lead after terrible mistake from Meslier

Arsenal FC Leeds United FC
Posted by

Arsenal have taken the lead at the Emirates against Leeds United after a terrible mistake from Illan Meslier gifted Eddie Nketiah a goal.  

This is a big game for the Gunners after top-four rivals Tottenham dropped points against Liverpool yesterday and it is off to a good start for Arteta’s side.

The Leeds goalkeeper Meslier received a pass back and took too long on the ball before paying the price as Nketiah closed the Frenchman down, which can be seen below.

 

 

More Stories Eddie Nketiah Illan Meslier

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.