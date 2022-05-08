Video: Pickford pulls off another incredible save vs Leicester which could save Everton from relegation

Jordan Pickford was Everton’s hero last week against Chelsea, pulling off one of the saves of the season from an Azpilicueta shot which helped the Toffees to a huge three points. 

The Englishman was at it again at the King Power Stadium today vs Leicester City, as the 28-year-old made an incredible save after a shot from Harvey Barnes, which can be seen below.

Everton beat the Foxes 2-1, whilst Arsenal were victorious over Leeds by the same scoreline. Burnley also lost to Aston Villa yesterday and therefore Franks Lampard’s side moves above both clubs with this result.

