Rodri scored Manchester City’s third goal against Newcastle with a bullet header, getting on the end of a perfect Kevin De Bruyne corner.
Raheem Sterling and Aymeric Laporte both scored in the first half to give Manchester City a comfortable two-goal lead going into half-time.
Rodri powered his header home to all but put the game to bed, with Newcastle playing like a team with very little to play for in the league.
Pictures below from DAZN Canada, Sky Sports, and Sport TV Direto.
ANOTHER set piece goal for Manchester City ?
Rodri gets on the end of De Bruyne's corner and it's 3-0! ? pic.twitter.com/bCs5LCRaOY
— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 8, 2022
Rodri amplia para o city
assistência de de bruyne pic.twitter.com/pTpoVecWse
— Mahrez Deprê (@MahrezDepre_) May 8, 2022
Three goals, three points, three clear at the top. ?
Rodri seals a massive win for Manchester City! ? pic.twitter.com/yE0yrhquJL
— DAZN Canada (@DAZN_CA) May 8, 2022
A Manchester City win sees them go three points clear at the top, after Liverpool slipped up against Tottenham on Saturday.