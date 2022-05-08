Video: Rodri scores bullet header after inch-perfect Kevin De Bruyne delivery

Rodri scored Manchester City’s third goal against Newcastle with a bullet header, getting on the end of a perfect Kevin De Bruyne corner.

Raheem Sterling and Aymeric Laporte both scored in the first half to give Manchester City a comfortable two-goal lead going into half-time.

Rodri powered his header home to all but put the game to bed, with Newcastle playing like a team with very little to play for in the league.

Pictures below from DAZN Canada, Sky Sports, and Sport TV Direto.

A Manchester City win sees them go three points clear at the top, after Liverpool slipped up against Tottenham on Saturday.

