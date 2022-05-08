Solskjaer signing not in Ten Hag’s plans as Euro giants contact Man United about transfer deal

Manchester United could reportedly sell Aaron Wan-Bissaka this summer, with Atletico Madrid showing an interest in the former Crystal Palace defender.

Wan-Bissaka has struggled to live up to expectations since joining Man Utd from Crystal Palace in 2019, and it makes sense that he could now be shown the door.

It increasingly looks like it was a mistake of former Red Devils manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to spend so much money on the right-back, and Todo Fichajes claim that new manager Erik ten Hag doesn’t have him in his plans.

This could lead to the 24-year-old leaving for Atletico, with Todo Fichajes claiming the Spanish giants have already contacted United about a possible move.

Wan-Bissaka has his strengths when it comes to the defensive side of his game, but he’s not made enough progress when it comes to going forward.

This makes him a very different type of player to the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Kyle Walker and Reece James, who have been hugely successful for United’s rivals.

It could mean, however, that Wan-Bissaka would be a better fit in the more defensive set-up of Diego Simeone’s side.