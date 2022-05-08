West Ham and Newcastle United have joined Everton in the race for Burnley defender James Tarkowski, who is a free agent at the end of the summer.

Last month, Football Insider reported that Everton are keen on signing the Burnley defender in the summer window, should they avoid relegation. The Toffees’ recently-appointed director of football Kevin Thelwell is said to be a big admirer of the Englishman and it is a position the Merseyside club are in need of strengthening after some poor defensive showings this season.

They won’t be the only ones chasing the Burnely man, however, as Alan Nixon claims that both West Ham and Newcastle have now joined the race for the 29-year-old.

Newcastle have been on the hunt for a centre-back ever since January, a window in which they failed to secure any of their top targets. The Magpies settled for Dan Burn to help them avoid relegation this season and will now be back in the market for another go in the upcoming window, with Tarkowski somewhere on their list.

As for West Ham, David Moyes has used both Craig Dawson and Kurt Zouma as his two central defenders this season and Tarkowski would be an upgrade on the pair.

The 29-year-old has been with Burnely since 2016 and that looks set to end upon the conclusion of this campaign. The Englishman would be a good signing for any of the above clubs and it would be interesting to see how he would do in a club that can perform better than the Clarets.