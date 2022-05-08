‘You can’t do it’ – Frank McAvennie blasts key West Ham player

Former West Ham player Frank McAvennie has slammed Declan Rice’s behaviour following their Europa League defeat to Frankfurt.

West Ham were defeated by Frankfurt over two legs, and Rice was visibly unhappy with the referee in the tunnel after the game.

Rice appeared to claim the referee had been paid, after what he felt was a poor refereeing performance, where Aaron Cresswell was sent off.

Former player McAvennie was disappointed in Rice’s actions, speaking to West Ham Zone.

“You can’t do it, no matter how good a player you are. No matter what you feel. For me on big European nights you’ve got to just bite your tongue, you can’t do that,” said McAvennie.

Rice is still young, and hasn’t played in many games as big as that, so he will have to bounce back and try and keep his cool in the future.