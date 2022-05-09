6’4′ Premier League giant could make surprise 40m Spurs switch

Tottenham FC West Ham FC
Posted by

West Ham midfielder Tomas Soucek could make the switch to Tottenham according to journalist Dean Jones.

Soucek was close to signing a new contract at West Ham, before David Moyes pulled the plug as he believes the Czech international doesn’t deserve a new deal, according to 90min.

Journalist Jones believes Antonio Conte will be looking to bring him to Tottenham this summer.

More Stories / Latest News
West Ham receive major Europa League boost after latest Manchester City update
A spokesman for Brandon Williams addresses investigation claims following Instagram post
‘His head’s not in the game’ – Ian Wright blasts Leeds star after Arsenal defeat

If he was to become available, I’m sure he’s somebody that Conte will be looking at because he’s got that extra bonus of not needing time to adapt to the Premier League. He can come straight into that team,” said Jones, speaking to GiveMeSport.

Tottenham will need numbers in midfield, with Harry Winks looking like he might leave the club.

More Stories Tomas Soucek

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.