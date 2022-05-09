A spokesman for Manchester United defender Brandon Williams has addressed claims he has been investigated for a deleted Instagram post.

Williams, on loan at Norwich City, posted an Instagram story, which he later deleted. The 21-year-old posted a picture of his middle finger, with the caption “What a beautiful day. Easy up @NorwichCityFC”, and followed the post up with another story that hinted some fans may have followed him to his home.

The Athletic reported that Williams was being investigated by Norwich City due to this Instagram post, but these claims have now been shut down.

A spokesman for Brandon Williams told CaughtOffside:

“Following the game against West Ham, Brandon was subject to taunting and abuse whilst driving away from the stadium. Immediately thereafter Brandon was followed as he travelled home. Those following him only desisted once they realised Brandon had noticed them following him. There is no club investigation into Brandon. This conduct by a small number of fans is unacceptable. The vast majority of fans have been overwhelmingly supportive during Brandon’s loan time at Norwich. Brandon is grateful to Norwich City for their support and to all the true fans of Norwich who have sent him messages of support at this time.”

No matter what fans think of a player, following them home is never acceptable. Players are human, and they deserve their own personal, private life outside of football.

Unfortunately, it is often a small minority who conduct themselves this way, and it’s great to hear the majority of Norwich’s fanbase appreciates Williams, especially as he’s a young footballer who has moved to the other side of the country to try and progress his career.