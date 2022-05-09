BBC pundit and Newcastle legend Alan Shearer was not happy with Saint-Maximin’s performance at Etihad yesterday.

Magpies suffered a heavy 5-0 defeat as Man City edged closer to Premier League title with a fine performance.

“Newcastle played into his [Cancelo’s] hands quite a bit actually,” Shearer said on Match of the Day 2.

“When you’ve got players with great ability you can’t afford to make any errors. You can’t afford to let them go.

Shearer blasted the Frenchman for not tracking back and helping his defender in the two goals that City scored

“When Saint-Maximin is playing on the left hand side and not given a free role, you cannot allow that. He has a look at him, he knows he’s there, they had a warning and he does nothing about it and doesn’t bother to get back in.

You have to do that, you have to get in. That should have been in the back of the net – that was a warning.

“A few minutes later, exactly the same thing again and he goes to sleep. He lets him get inside him and he can’t. I don’t know what he’s pointing at, but it’s his man.”

The 25-year-old has bagged only five times this season in Premier League and his future is up in the air as Newcastle is already looking for striking re-inforcements this summer.

They have already been linked with moves for sensation Darwin Nunez and young prospect Hugo Ekitike.