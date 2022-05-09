Arsenal have been told that it’s “extraordinary” that they haven’t settled the future of in-form youngster Eddie Nketiah yet.

The 22-year-old has been a revelation for the Gunners in recent games, hitting form just at the right time to put Mikel Arteta’s men in pole position to finish in the top four.

Nketiah hadn’t been a regular for Arsenal for most of this season, and he’s about to become a free agent this summer, with his future still not resolved.

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Arsenal are trying to keep Nketiah and want him to sign a new contract, but he is also likely to have plenty of suitors this summer, who might be able to give him a better guarantee of regular first-team football.

BBC Sport pundit Garth Crooks is amazed that AFC haven’t got this sorted yet, as he praised the recent improvement of the England Under-21 international and named him in his latest Premier League team of the week.

“It looks like Arsenal have finally found a striker to replace Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang,” Crooks said.

“I find it extraordinary that a 22-year-old English forward, who finds himself at a club like Arsenal and playing the football of his life, hasn’t had his future nailed down by the club.

“He clearly has all the attributes that make a top player. Even if Arsenal were to buy a renowned goal scorer they would be crazy to let Nketiah go.”