Arsenal are showing an interest in 16-year-old centre back El Chadaille Bitshiabu from PSG.

Bitshiabu made his PSG debut last year at the age of 16 and was even named in the squad for their Champions League clash with Club Brugge last September.

The France youth international has started to attract interest from around Europe, and Arsenal are believed to have offered him a long term project for this summer, as seen in the tweet below.

The tweet from journalist Julien Maynard also lists Salzburg, Bayern Munich, and Manchester City as interested parties.

It’s clear to see Arteta is planning a transfer policy which sees them signing younger players for the future, rather than signing ready-made players. Gabriel, Martin Odegaard, and Aaron Ramsdale are just a few signings Arteta has made, and the North London club are an attractive outfit for any young player at the moment.

Arteta has given regular game time to Emile Smith Rowe, Bukayo Saka, and Gabriel Martinelli this season, so any young star looking to join the club will be able to see a clear pathway to first-team football.

Although it’s unlikely that Bitshiabu will be a first-team player anytime soon, but Arteta clearly shows faith in youngsters, which could help Arsenal in their attempts to convince the 16-year-old to move to England.

