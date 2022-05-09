Fabrizio Romano provides update on four potential Arsenal midfield transfer targets

Fabrizio Romano has provided an exclusive update on Arsenal’s search for a new signing in midfield this summer.

In Romano’s latest column for CaughtOffside, the Italian reporter states that the Gunners have looked at four names in recent times, with two of them now appearing to be bigger priorities than two others who have been considered in the past.

Arsenal surely have to make changes in the middle of the park ahead of next season, with that looking like a clear area of weakness in their current squad, even if it might just be enough to see them scrape into the top four.

Mikel Arteta surely needs better if he wants to continue this rebuilding job, however, and Romano has given us the latest on their targets in that department.

“The Gunners are considering several candidates because a new midfielder will arrive in the summer, there is no doubt, but who it will be will hinge on whether or not the club can qualify for the Champions League,” Romano explained.

“Arthur Melo has been an option for months but is no longer the priority, unlike in January; Douglas Luiz can leave Aston Villa and there has been talk of interest from Arsenal, but there is no negotiation in progress yet.

“Before choosing the best candidate, Arsenal want to be sure of qualification for next season’s Champions League: Ruben Neves is on the list for sure but the price could be too expensive, Youri Tielemans is certainly appreciated and Arsenal are among the clubs interested in buying them if the transfer conditions are favourable, around €30-35m because his contract will expire in June 2023 and he’s 100% leaving Leicester in the summer.”

Romano also provided an update on Granit Xhaka’s situation, with the Switzerland international set to discuss his future amid interest from Roma.

“We could see midfielders leaving Arsenal as well: Granit Xhaka has always been on Jose Mourinho’s list for his AS Roma, but has not received communications from Arsenal so far,” Romano said.

“He will talk about it with the club at end of the current season, but no distractions during the UCL spot race.”