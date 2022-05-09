Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and technical director Edu are trying to get Eddie Nketiah to sign a new contract after being instrumental to his recent improvement.

Nketiah is not far away from becoming a free agent, but it seems the Gunners are keen to keep their in-form youngster and have been trying to get him to put pen to paper on a new deal for months.

This is according to Fabrizio Romano in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside, with the reporter explaining that a decision has not yet been made on the 22-year-old’s future.

Romano states that West Ham and Crystal Palace are both interested in Nketiah and have been for some time, while the England Under-21 international could also get an offer from a Bundesliga club.

“Eddie Nketiah has been excellent recently, and that’s in a large part down to Mikel Arteta and the director Edu Gaspar, who believed in him despite the departure of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January. Another two goals against Leeds yesterday will only have taken his stock even higher,” Romano wrote in his column.

“Arsenal want him to stay and have been trying to extend his contract for months. Nketiah will decide at the end of the current season, but the proposals he is receiving are many: West Ham and Crystal Palace have been interested for months, but keep an eye on Bundesliga clubs that are ready to offer an important contract and, above all, a guaranteed regular starter position.

“We will see if Arsenal will be able to change his mind.”

Gooners will certainly hope Nketiah can carry on at the Emirates Stadium, as he looks like he has finally found his feet after a slightly stop-start time at the club so far.

With Alexandre Lacazette also coming towards the end of his contract, it’s surely vital for Arsenal to keep hold of one of their squad players, or else they’re going to be left very short next season.