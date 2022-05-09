Barcelona enter the race for Arsenal transfer target

Barcelona have entered the race for Arsenal transfer target Fabian Ruiz, as they eye up a potential Frenkie De Jong replacement.

Ruiz is a target for Arsenal this summer, as they look to find a partner for Thomas Partey ready for next season, CaughtOffside understands. However, they face competition to sign the Spaniard, as Barcelona are looking to bring him back to his home country, according to AS.

Frenkie De Jong has been linked with a move away from Barcelona, as reported by Jonathan Shrager in the tweet below.

Barça and Xavi are keen to keep De Jong, Frenkie wants to play in UCL, and MCFC are interested in him, with Pep an admirer of the player. So, whilst MUFC have been interested long before ETH arrival, at this moment, these factors seem to reduce the chances of FDJ coming to United — Jonas Hen Shrag (@JonathanShrager) April 28, 2022

The Spanish giants will have to bring in a replacement for the Dutchman if he was to leave the club, signing Ruiz could help the development of some of their young stars.

Both Gavi and Pedri will know Ruiz from their time with the Spanish national team and having a player they are comfortable with who also has experience at the top level can aid their progress.

Sergio Busquets is currently the man who can guide them through games due to his knowledge and experience in the game, but he’s reaching the latter stages of his career.