Man United legend David Beckham sends transfer message to Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United legend David Beckham has sent a clear message to Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Portugal international joined the Red Devils from Juventus last summer, but he’s not had the happiest of returns to Old Trafford in what has been a hugely frustrating season.

Ronaldo’s individual form has been has superb, however, with Man Utd likely to have been in an even worse situation if not for the 37-year-old’s 24 goals in all competitions.

It remains to be seen how this ageing superstar would fit in with the tactical plans of incoming new manager Erik ten Hag, but it’s clear that Beckham is hoping to see him stay at United.

When asked about Ronaldo’s future, Beckham was full of praise for the former Real Madrid and Juventus man, and seemed eager to get the message across that he wants the forward to stay at Old Trafford, so it will be interesting to see if Ronaldo takes notice of these comments.

“Cristiano is one of the best players over the last 15 years with Leo [Lionel Messi],” Beckham said, as quoted by talkSPORT.

“To hopefully see him stay on at United is important for the fans. It is important to him and we all know how much Man United means to him.”

Beckham added: “He [Ronaldo] is still doing what he does best; scoring goals and creating.

“To be doing what he is doing at his age is really incredible, so hopefully it continues and he stays for another year or two.”