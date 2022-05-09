Bournemouth have stepped up their interest in Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson after their promotion to the Premier League.

Henderson has spent the majority of his season at Manchester United playing second fiddle to David De Gea, and the English goalkeeper could be on the move this summer in search of first-team football.

According to The Sun, Bournemouth are stepping up their interest in the goalkeeper, with Manchester United willing to pay at least half his £120,000 a week wages. Fulham are also reportedly in the race for his signature, as the two promoted sides look to improve their squad for next season.

Henderson could be looking for first-team minutes in a last-ditch attempt to secure a spot in the England squad. The 25-year-old hasn’t been named in Gareth Southgate’s recent squads, but there’s no reason he can’t secure his place in time for the World Cup if he plays regularly in the Premier League.

The report also states that Manchester United are looking to bring in a new goalkeeper this summer to rival De Gea, but aren’t willing to let Henderson leave on a permanent deal.

Henderson has proved he is capable of playing in the Premier League, having spent a full season on loan at Sheffield United. The England international also spent some time as number one for Manchester United last season, but he’s been unable to take De Gea’s shirt this campaign.