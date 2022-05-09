Major row at Chelsea as Blues star reported to have “insulted” Thomas Tuchel

A major row reportedly seems to have erupted at Chelsea as further details come in about a bust-up between Marcos Alonso and manager Thomas Tuchel.

Earlier today, Di Marzio journalist Nathan Gissing tweeted that Alonso was subbed off at half time against Wolves due to a row with Tuchel in what was described as being a heated exchange.

Gissing has now added that Alonso supposedly insulted Tuchel, leading to the German tactician to sub the Spaniard off at the break.

See below for details from Gissing…

The major incident happened during the game where Alonso insulted Tuchel. This ultimately led to the half-time substitution. #CFC https://t.co/Tn8gR0913E — Nathan Gissing (@Nathan_Gissing) May 9, 2022

Alonso has been a useful player for Chelsea for a number of years now, and has perhaps played more than expected this season due to Ben Chilwell’s injury struggles.

In fairness, though, Alonso has done a good job filling in for Chilwell, and seems a strong option to remain in that left-back role, though his future will now surely be in huge doubt.

It will be interesting to keep an eye on this and see if further details emerge, but it’s surprising to see a player falling out with Tuchel after the tremendous work he’s done in his time at Stamford Bridge.