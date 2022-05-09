Chelsea star may have played final game for the club after “heated” row with Thomas Tuchel

Chelsea left-back Marcos Alonso may reportedly have played his final game for the club against Wolves this weekend, with the player having a major row with manager Thomas Tuchel.

Alonso was subbed off at half time by Tuchel, with Di Marzio reporter Nathan Gissing stating that he and the Blues boss had a “heated exchange” after the first half.

Gissing now says the feeling inside the club is that Alonso may not play for Chelsea again, with the 31-year-old likely to return to La Liga in the summer transfer window.

Alonso has been a good servant to Chelsea for a number of years now and it would be a shame if this is how his time at Stamford Bridge comes to an end…

Chelsea fans may be concerned about the left-back position going into next season, with Alonso proving a key performer this season due to the long-term absence of the injured Ben Chilwell.

If Chilwell can stay fit he’ll be a fine option for CFC, but the club could perhaps also do without losing an experienced and reliable performer like Alonso right now.

