Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku is set to meet with manager Thomas Tuchel to discuss his situation at the club at the end of the season.

The Belgium international has endured a difficult second spell at Stamford Bridge, despite there being so much optimism about what he could bring to the team when he joined in a big-money move from Inter Milan last summer.

Lukaku reminded us of what he’s capable of with a fine performance for Tuchel’s side in the 2-2 draw against Wolves at the weekend, but it remains to be seen if he can adjust and become a better fit for the system this Chelsea side plays.

Writing in his latest column for CaughtOffside, Fabrizio Romano provided an update on the Lukaku situation and weighed in with why he felt it just hasn’t quite worked out for the former Manchester United man at Chelsea.

“As of today, there are no negotiations to sign Romelu Lukaku in the summer,” Romano said. “The sanctions have obviously blocked any kind of approach from other clubs, because no one knows what Chelsea will want to do with Romelu: what is the price after spending €115m on him 10 months ago? What would be the conditions for a transfer?

“So far it is too early to think about his future, but certainly Lukaku intends to speak with Thomas Tuchel at the end of the current season to understand the club’s plans as Romelu wants to be a key player for next season.

“It’s a surprise that it’s come to this, but I personally believe it hasn’t worked for him with Chelsea for three reasons: Tuchel’s system tactically isolates him too much from the two-man attack he was used to at Inter with Lautaro Martinez; physically, Lukaku needs to play every game, the work he did with Antonio Conte and his staff made the difference; moreover, the impact of that famous interview in December certainly created a problem that only so many goals will eventually be able to heal.”

Lukaku previously also struggled at Man Utd, but has shown throughout his career in spells at Everton and Inter that he’s capable of much better than this, so Chelsea fans will surely hope something positive will come from his meeting with Tuchel.