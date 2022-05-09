‘Doesn’t fit future plans’ – journalist says key Newcastle star will leave

Journalist Dean Jones has claimed Newcastle should sell Allan Saint-Maximin as he doesn’t fit their future plans.

Saint-Maximin has been linked with a move away from Newcastle this summer and Jones believes they should allow the Frenchman to leave the club.

“People like Saint-Maximin are not going to fit in at the new Newcastle. Once the re-fit takes place, he needs to shift people like that out, see how he can replace them and the type of names and players that he can get into their position,” said Jones, speaking to GiveMeSport.

The 25-year-old enjoys being the star player at Newcastle, but with new signings planned this summer, they aren’t going to be building the team around him for much longer.

We’ve already seen players such as Bruno Guimaraes have an immediate impact, so cashing in on Saint-Maximin shouldn’t scare Newcastle fans.