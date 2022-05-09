Arsenal open talks over new contract for surprise figure, hopeful of reaching agreement

Arsenal have reportedly opened talks over a new contract for midfielder Mohamed Elneny and are said to be hopeful of reaching an agreement.

The Egypt international has not always been a regular in his time at the Emirates Stadium, but remains a reliable squad player who clearly has something to offer to Mikel Arteta’s side.

According to the Athletic, the Gunners are hoping to tie Elneny down to a new deal ahead of the summer, though there has supposedly not been much sign of progress over contract renewals for Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah.

Some Arsenal fans may be surprised at the clubs efforts to keep Elneny, but it could end up being a smart move in order to ensure that Arteta has a decent amount of squad depth in that area of the pitch.

Mohamed Elneny in action for Arsenal
Even if it’s hard to imagine that Elneny will end up being first choice on a regular basis any time soon, he could still see a fair bit of playing time due to a shortage of other options.

Both Lucas Torreira and Matteo Guendouzi are currently out on loan and unlikely to return, so AFC could do without losing Elneny on top of that.

