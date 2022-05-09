Erling Haaland’s transfer to Manchester City for next season is reportedly a done deal, according to The Athletic.

The Borussia Dortmund striker looks set to move to City over other European giants, with the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain also mentioned as having been keen on him.

The Athletic add that City will now meet Dortmund’s release clause for Haaland, and that he can become a City player in due course, with the deal possibly set to be confirmed this week.

This would be a major statement signing by City, who need a long-term replacement for legendary goal-scorer Sergio Aguero.

This news also follows a hint from Dortmund chief Sebastian Kehl that Haaland’s move to the Etihad Stadium could be edging closer.

Speaking about Haaland’s future to Sport1, Kehl did not sound too optimistic about Dortmund’s chances of keeping their top scorer, suggesting that there could be significant developments next week.

“I think there will be clarity in the next week,” Kehl said. “I wouldn’t be surprised if he moved on in the end.”

Haaland has scored 85 goals in 88 games during his time at Dortmund and it’s exciting that a talent like this could now be set to spend his peak years in the Premier League.