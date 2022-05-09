Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Manchester United are interested in Villarreal defender Pau Torres.

Torres has been a key figure in Villarreal’s side this season, and the Spanish club have been performing above expectations in Europe, defeating Bayern Munich and Juventus in the Champions League before being knocked out by Liverpool.

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, in the tweet below, Torres is one of three or four options that Manchester United are looking at to improve their defensive situation.

Manchester United are discussing Villarreal’s Pau Torres as one of 3/4 options for the new centre back. No proposal made yet, as it depends on Erik ten Hag decision and Man Utd board changes. ??? #MUFC Chelsea are also monitoring Pau.

€55/60m release clause into his contract. pic.twitter.com/K3gItr1aoA — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 9, 2022

Due to the poor form of Harry Maguire this season, defensive recruits could be high on Erik ten Hag’s priority list when he takes over in the summer.

Manchester United did bring in Raphael Varane last year, but he is yet to make the impact expected of him. If the French defender can be partnered alongside an in-form defender such as Torres, we may see Varane rekindle the form he produced at Real Madrid.

Villarreal are unable to qualify for Champions League this season, so Manchester United being in the same boat shouldn’t be a deterrent for the Spanish defender. However, Torres has also been linked to Manchester City, by TodoFichajes, so a move to a side competing in the Champions League could still be on the table.