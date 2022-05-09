Former Tottenham midfielder Jamie O’Hara has stated he’d be happy with Brighton manager Graham Potter as a possible replacement for Antonio Conte.

Conte took over as Spurs boss earlier this season, but he’s a very big name and hasn’t always sounded entirely satisfied with the conditions of the job.

If the Italian tactician moves on, O’Hara believes Potter would be an option to keep the fans happy, even if he accepts it’s a big change of direction after having world class names like Conte and Jose Mourinho at the helm recently.

Potter has done fine work in his time with the Seagulls, and looks like he could one day manage a bigger club, and he may already be under consideration at Tottenham, according to a recent report from the Daily Mail.

O’Hara responded to the suggestion of Potter coming in, and made it clear he’d back the move and thinks the fans would too.

“I like Graham,” he told Stadium Astro. “I like him and I wouldn’t be disappointed if we appointed him. And I don’t think the fans would be.”