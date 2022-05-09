Dortmund chief hints at “clarity” over Haaland Manchester City transfer by next week

Borussia Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl has dropped a very strong hint that Erling Haaland’s future could soon be resolved.

The Norway international has been a joy to watch in his time at Dortmund, scoring 85 goals in 88 games for the club in total since he joined, and it’s easy to imagine he could now have almost every elite club in Europe chasing him this summer.

The Daily Mail have previously reported on Manchester City making major progress on signing Haaland, and now Kehl’s comments suggest we could hear something more concrete about this very soon.

Speaking about Haaland’s future to Sport1, Kehl did not sound too optimistic about Dortmund’s chances of keeping their top scorer, and even suggested that there could be significant developments next week.

“I think there will be clarity in the next week,” Kehl said. “I wouldn’t be surprised if he moved on in the end.”

Haaland looks ideal for City, who still haven’t replaced legendary goal-scorer Sergio Aguero, though admittedly it’s not exactly hurt them too much this season.

One has to worry about how much City would just stroll to the title next term if they had an elite finisher like Haaland in their side.