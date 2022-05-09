Why Erling Haaland dismissed Man United on way to choosing Man City transfer

It looks like one of this summer’s biggest transfer sagas may already nearing a conclusion as Erling Haaland heads for Manchester City.

The Athletic are one of a number of outlets now stating that Haaland’s move from Borussia Dortmund to City is a done deal, but one imagines he could have had the pick of Europe’s elite after his stunning performances in the Bundesliga.

The Norway international was recently tipped to pick between Man City or Real Madrid, with ESPN adding that he’d dismissed the prospect of a move to Manchester United.

The report stated that the Red Devils’ recent struggles meant that Haaland was not convinced they could match his ambitions on the pitch.

Haaland would have been a dream signing for Man Utd given their need for a long-term replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo, but Luke Chadwick recently told CaughtOffside he wasn’t surprised by the player’s decision, even if it was disappointing.

“It’s massively disappointing, because that’s the sort of player you want to see at Manchester United. Unfortunately it’s not surprising at all,” Chadwick said. “You need to be, at the very least, a top four club to attract those very top, top players.

“Haaland is one of the best in Europe at the moment and it is a worry that he doesn’t see United as being able to fulfil his ambitions.

“The only way around it is to improve – to make sure you’re winning trophies year in, year out, and getting Champions League football. It’s just something that hasn’t happened over the last seven or eight years at United.

“Until then they just need to recruit the best players they can, but it probably does take a player like Erling Haaland, like Harry Kane, to really make you a challenger.

“It’s a difficult situation for United, because that’s where these players want to be – challenging at the top end of the Premier League, getting far in the Champions League. They want the best opportunities to play in those competitions and win those competitions, and United just aren’t offering that right now.”