Former Ajax winger dies aged 29 during recovery from serious injury

Former Ajax and DR Congo winger Jody Lukoki has passed away at the age of 29.

The footballer was recovering from a serious cruciate ligament injury at the time of his death, but a cause has not yet been revealed, as per the Sun.

Lukoki represented Ajax as a youngster, scoring five times for their first-team before something of a journeyman career.

Having represented the Netherlands at Under-21 level, he later opted to play for DR Congo at senior international level, winning three caps for his country.

Sadly, Lukoki has now died, sources close to the player have confirmed, with tributes sure to pour in.

This also follows Lukoki having his contract at FC Twente dissolved earlier this year after he was convicted of assaulting his girlfriend.

He received 80 hours of community service and a suspended three-year probationary period for the charges.

