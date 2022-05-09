Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Manchester United have missed out on Karim Adeyemi.

Manchester United could look to improve their forward line this summer, especially with Cristiano Ronaldo reaching the latter stage of his career. Adeyemi is a 20-year-old striker who could have been the perfect signing to develop at United whilst learning from Ronaldo, but it appears they’ve missed out on their target.

According to Romano in the tweet below, Borussia Dortmund have won the race for the German international, beating Manchester United to his signature.

Excl. Karim Adeyemi’s agent Thomas Solomon confirms: “We’re now close to complete the deal with Borussia Dortmund. There will be no release clause included into his five year deal”. ??? #BVB “Rangnick? Yes, Manchester United wanted to enter the race – but we want BVB”. #MUFC pic.twitter.com/XwlvprVURo — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 9, 2022

Adeyemi looks to be the replacement for Erling Haaland, who is set to join Manchester City, according to The Athletic.

Haaland also signed for Dortmund from Salzburg, so Adeyemi could be looking to replicate the career path of the Norwegian star.

Adeyemi rejected a move to Manchester United, and other players may follow suit due to uncertainty surrounding the club at the moment. Erik ten Hag was recently appointed as manager, but he is unproven in the Premier League.

Manchester United have had a disappointing season, and a complete squad overhaul is expected in the summer. Although shifting some deadwood and replacing with up and coming talent may be beneficial in the long run, there is no guarantee it’s going to click straight away.