Chelsea are reportedly still pursuing the potential transfer of Sevilla defender Jules Kounde this summer.

The club is now poised to be under new ownership, with the Blues supposedly informing Kounde that they will still try to get a move for him done, according to Todo Fichajes.

Kounde would likely cost around €60million, according to the report, and that could end up being superb business for the west London giants.

The France international has been a world class performer for Sevilla and looks like he’d be perfect to give Chelsea a long-term replacement for Antonio Rudiger.

Rudiger is about to be out of contract, as is Andreas Christensen, so it’s surely an urgent priority for CFC to bring in a big name like Kounde.

Thomas Tuchel would be facing a major defensive crisis otherwise, and in truth they probably need more than just Kounde coming in.

It will be interesting to see if other big-name defensive targets come onto the radar in the weeks and months ahead.

