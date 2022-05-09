Juventus look set to battle Manchester United for Chelsea star

Juventus look set to battle Manchester United for Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech.

Ziyech hasn’t hit the heights expected of him since his arrival in England, but that hasn’t stopped clubs around Europe from showing an interest in him.

According to Calcio Mercato, Juventus are interested in signing the Chelsea star who has struggled for regular game time this season.

However, Manchester United are also interested in the Moroccan, according to The Transfer Exchange Show, as seen in the tweet below.

Erik ten Hag will take over as Manchester United manager this summer, and he appears to be targeting former Ajax players as his first signings. Ten Hag managed Ziyech whilst he was at Ajax, so he knows what the 29-year-old is capable of.

Signing Ziyech would present a big risk for Manchester United due to his failure to adapt to the Premier League so far. However, he’s proven he is capable of playing in Ten Hag’s system, so we should see the version of Ziyech that was performing so well at Ajax if he was to sign.

Juventus might be a more likely destination for Ziyech if he believes he doesn’t suit the English game. The Italian league isn’t as fast-paced, which could suit his lack of speed.

