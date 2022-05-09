Juventus are targeting Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey and could offer Arthur as part of a swap deal.

Partey has been a key figure in Arsenal’s midfield this season, so selling the 28-year-old seems unlikely. However, if they can bring in a younger midfielder to replace him, then it could be an option, with Mikel Arteta looking to build a young squad for the future.

According to AS, via Football Italia, Juventus are looking to offer Brazilian midfielder Arthur in a deal to bring Partey to Italy. The report also claims that Arsenal attempted to sign Arthur in January, but a move failed to materialise.

Arthur is three years younger than Partey, and at 25-years-old, would suit Arteta’s transfer policy. The Spanish manager has been given the freedom to sign players who might not be the full package as of yet but can be built into a star in the future.

Managers often shy away from signing young players who aren’t first-team ready, as they are rarely given enough time to see the player develop. If Arsenal can show faith in Arteta and keep him in charge for an extended period, they have a real chance of building a strong squad in a few year’s time.

Although Arthur isn’t widely regarded as a youngster anymore, especially in the modern game, he’s close to reaching his prime but still has many years left in the tank.