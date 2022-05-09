Premier League star could make surprise return to West Ham

Aston Villa defender Kortney Hause has reportedly decided he wants to leave the club amid transfer rumours linking him with a return to West Ham.

The 26-year-old has shone at Villa Park but it seems he wants a change this summer and this decision could free him up to head back to the Hammers, where he had a spell as a youngster.

David Moyes could do with a signing at the back to give his squad more depth next term, and Hause seems an ideal option.

Hause was first linked with West Ham in January but a deal never materialised, but there could be another chance this summer.

Villa were prepared for Hause to leave, bringing in Calum Chambers from Arsenal, but in the end the sale wasn’t finalised.