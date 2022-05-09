Liverpool are monitoring Napoli winger Hirving Lozano, who could leave the club this summer.

Lozano is a vastly experienced winger, despite being only 26-years-old. The Mexican international has played 58 times for his country and has made 341 appearances for various clubs.

According to journalist Nicolo Schira in the tweet below, Liverpool are monitoring Lozano, who could leave Napoli in the summer.

Liverpool may be looking at potential Mohamed Salah replacements, with the Egyptian yet to sign an extension on his current deal, which expires next summer. Although usually deployed as a left-winger, Lozano is comfortably playing on the right-hand side and can also play through the middle.

Lozano is still under contract at Napoli until 2024, so it might take a sizeable fee to prise him away from the Italian club. However, if Liverpool can turn Lozano into a player similar to Salah, who was also signed from Italy, then the price tag shouldn’t deter the Merseyside club.

Salah signed for Liverpool for a fee of £34m, according to BBC Sport, and he’s undoubtedly been worth every single penny. Lozano may not be on Salah’s level just yet, but we’ve already seen how effective Liverpool’s recruitment is, and how the players they sign can make an immediate impact.

You only have to look at their January signing of Luis Diaz, who has been tipped for the signing of the season already.