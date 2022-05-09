Man Utd misfit Pogba “increasingly” leaning towards transfer decision amid Man City interest

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is reportedly increasingly leaning towards sealing a transfer abroad this summer due to feeling like he has been made a scapegoat in the English media.

The France international has had an inconsistent spell during his six years at Old Trafford, but had been linked with a surprise move to United’s rivals Manchester City as per Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside.

Pogba could be a good fit at City, who perhaps play a style of football better suited to the 29-year-old’s strengths, but it seems he’d rather try a fresh challenge in another league.

According to Dharmesh Sheth in the tweet below, Pogba has become frustrated with the way he’s been treated by the media here…

Increasingly likely Pogba goes abroad at end of contract. After 6 years at Old Trafford, it’s thought he’d welcome a new challenge. One source claims he’s grown frustrated at his treatment by the media – feeling he’s the scapegoat for Manchester United’s issues. #Pogba #MUFC https://t.co/LnvJ1sh3wv — Dharmesh Sheth (@skysports_sheth) May 9, 2022

Pogba may have a point here, with the Frenchman far from the only big name player who’s struggled at United in all the chaos of the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era.

Alexis Sanchez, Romelu Lukaku, Angel Di Maria and Harry Maguire are other high-profile signings that didn’t work out for the club, but it does feel like there has often been more focus on Pogba than most.

Speaking to CaughtOffside recently, ex-Red Devil Luke Chadwick felt both the player and the club have to take a share of the blame for how things worked out.

“Both parties have to take responsibility” Chadwick said. “Pogba could’ve done more at times, but at the same time the club has been a bit of a mess. He’s played under different managers and never had that clear a role, and there have been a lot of hugely talented players who, for one reason or another, have also not excelled as they have at other clubs.

“The club didn’t do enough to find a role for Pogba, but he has to take some responsibility as well because we’ve seen that he’s capable of better than this.”