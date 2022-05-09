Manchester United and Arsenal have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Crystal Palace star Michael Olise.

Olise has had an impressive breakthrough season at Crystal Palace, and naturally, this has attracted the interest of multiple Premier League clubs. According to Manchester Evening News, Manchester United have been scouting Olise in recent months, and The Sun report that Arsenal and Chelsea are interested in the 20-year-old.

However, it’s going to be difficult to prise Olise away from Crystal Palace this summer, and The Athletic are now reporting that Olise wants to stay at the club and negotiations are already underway to extend his contract at Selhurst Park.

The plan for the contract isn’t to increase Olise’s wages but to insert a higher release clause to try and deter interested parties. Palace are planning on adding a clause which will see them earn a record transfer fee for the club if he was to move. The current record stands at £50m, which was the fee Manchester United paid to bring Aaron Wan-Bissaka to Old Trafford.

Interest in Olise is understandable, with the 20-year-old managing two goals and five assists in just 12 Premier League starts this season. Palace signed Olise from Reading, where he contributed 12 assists and seven goals throughout the Championship season.